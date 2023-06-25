Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 203,100
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1932 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Сondition
Service
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
