Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 2 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 203,100

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1932 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Search

