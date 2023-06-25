2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1932 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (3) Service PCGS (3)