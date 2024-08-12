flag
1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 625,650

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 73802 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

