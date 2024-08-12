Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 625,650
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 73802 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
