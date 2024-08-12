1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 73802 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)