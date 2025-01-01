flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1862

Silver coins

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1862 A
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1862 A
1/48 Thaler 1862 A
Average price
Sales
00
Category
Year
Search