Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Period:
1806-1872
1806-1872
Frederick Francis I
1806-1837
Paul Friedrich
1838-1842
Frederick Francis II
1842-1872
Home
Catalog
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
1837
Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1837
Select a category
All
All
Silver
Silver coins
Shilling 1837
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Category
Year
Search