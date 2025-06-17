flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1841 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Shilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Shilling 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC46,421

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1841
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
