Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Shilling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Shilling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC125,458

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1839
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1839 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
