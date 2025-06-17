Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC125,458
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- DenominationShilling
- Year1839
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.
Сondition
