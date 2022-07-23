flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Shilling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Shilling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC20,510

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1838
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1838 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1838 at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
