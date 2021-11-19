flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Dreiling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Dreiling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC157,073

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1842
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1950 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1842 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 4, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1842 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

