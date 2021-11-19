Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC157,073
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1842
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1950 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
