Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Dreiling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Dreiling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC111,770

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1840
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1840 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

