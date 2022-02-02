flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Dreiling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Dreiling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC171,969

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1839
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1839 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
