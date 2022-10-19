flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse Dreiling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse Dreiling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1838
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
