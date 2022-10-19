Dreiling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (2) No grade (1)