Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1838
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
