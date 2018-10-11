Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC38,607
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1839
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
