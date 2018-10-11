flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 4 Schilling 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC38,607

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1839
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1839 at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
