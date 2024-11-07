Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC14,598
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1838
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2061 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections