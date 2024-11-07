flag
4 Schilling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 4 Schilling 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC14,598

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1838
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2061 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
SellerHERVERA
DateFebruary 28, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2012
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 28, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

