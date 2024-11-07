4 Schilling 1838 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2061 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (2) VF (6)