Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1841 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 2/3 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,986)
  • Weight13,175 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
  • Diameter32,1 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC118,016

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5815 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 22, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 17, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

