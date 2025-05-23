Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,986)
- Weight13,175 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
- Diameter32,1 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC856,395
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
