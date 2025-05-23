flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 2/3 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,986)
  • Weight13,175 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
  • Diameter32,1 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC856,395

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
SellerRussian Heritage
DateJuly 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - July 19, 2025
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateJuly 19, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
