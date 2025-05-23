2/3 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

