2/3 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

