Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,986)
  • Weight13,175 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
  • Diameter32,1 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC290,508

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1839
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction WCN - December 1, 2022
SellerWCN
DateDecember 1, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction WCN - September 22, 2022
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
SellerRauch
DateJanuary 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 13, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

