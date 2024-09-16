Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1839 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,986)
- Weight13,175 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
- Diameter32,1 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC290,508
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1839
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
123
