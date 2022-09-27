flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 5 Thaler 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight6,659 g
  • Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,454

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination5 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
3272 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
4839 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
SellerStack's
DateMarch 10, 2006
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 15, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

