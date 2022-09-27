5 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) XF (9) F (1)