5 Thaler 1840 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight6,659 g
- Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,454
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination5 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
3272 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
