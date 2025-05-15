Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3,13 - 3,45 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Mintage UNC3,550
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination8 shilling
- Year1842
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico". This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
