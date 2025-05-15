flag
8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3,13 - 3,45 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Mintage UNC3,550

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination8 shilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico". This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Rhenumis - May 15, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
SellerFrühwald
DateOctober 27, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 shilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

