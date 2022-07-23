Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,44 - 1,76 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Mintage UNC5,100
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodPaul Friedrich
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1842
- RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico". This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections