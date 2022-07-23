flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul FriedrichReverse 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Paul Friedrich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,44 - 1,76 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Mintage UNC5,100

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodPaul Friedrich
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerPaul Friedrich (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico". This silver coin from the times of Paul Friedrich struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
SellerWAG
DateJune 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
SellerFrühwald
DateOctober 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico" at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1842 "About the deceased Pablo Federico", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

