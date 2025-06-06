Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC100,000
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1864
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
