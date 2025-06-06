flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
