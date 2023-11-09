Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1846 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC154,298
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- DenominationShilling
- Year1846
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
