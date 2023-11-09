flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1846 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Shilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Shilling 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,298

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1846
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR

