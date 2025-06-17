flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1845 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Shilling 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Shilling 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC246,145

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1845
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1845 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

