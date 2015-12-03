Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Shilling 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC107,917
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- DenominationShilling
- Year1842
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1842. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Schwerin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Сondition
