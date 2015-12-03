Shilling 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)