Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Shilling 1842 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Shilling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Shilling 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,3476 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC107,917

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1842
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Shilling 1842 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
SellerKünker
DateDecember 3, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
