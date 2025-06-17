Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,468 g
- Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC76,728
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1846
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
