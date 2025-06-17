flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,468 g
  • Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC76,728

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1846
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
