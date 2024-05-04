Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1842-1846" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,468 g
- Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC170,238
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1845
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Istra Numizmatika auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place May 4, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections