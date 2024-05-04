flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1842-1846" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Münzenkontor Kornblum

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,468 g
  • Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC170,238

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1845
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Istra Numizmatika auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place May 4, 2024.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

