Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1842-1846" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1843 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,468 g
  • Pure silver (0,0019 oz) 0,0585 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC230,232

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1843
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1843 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
