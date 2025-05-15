flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 5 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight7,5 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC458,614

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination5 Pfennig
  • Year1872
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Stare Monety - March 7, 2025
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

