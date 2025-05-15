5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

