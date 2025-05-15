Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight7,5 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC458,614
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination5 Pfennig
- Year1872
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
