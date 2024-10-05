flag
2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 2 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,155,100

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1872
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7175 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
SellerWAG
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
