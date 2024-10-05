2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7175 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

