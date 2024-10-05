Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,155,100
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1872
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7175 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.
Сondition
Service
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections