Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1867
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (359)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Varesi - May 7, 2025
SellerVaresi
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction WCN - November 28, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Numedux - October 19, 2024
SellerNumedux
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction WCN - October 17, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

