Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

