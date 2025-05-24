Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1867 A "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,000
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1867
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (359)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Thaler 1867 "25 years of the rule of Frederick Francis II" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
123...18
