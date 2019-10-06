flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter14,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC128,025

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1831 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1831 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

