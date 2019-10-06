Sechsling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)