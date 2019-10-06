Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Sechsling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter14,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC128,025
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections