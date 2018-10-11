Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Sechsling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1828
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections