Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1828 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

