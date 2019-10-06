flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1823 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC320,248

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1823
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1823 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1823 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1823 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

