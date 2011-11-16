Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Sechsling 1822 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC271,768
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1822
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 77. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
