Sechsling 1820 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC149,548
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1820
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
