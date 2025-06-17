flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC299,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1817
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1817 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1817 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1817All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins SechslingNumismatic auctions