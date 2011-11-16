flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1811 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC222,492

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
