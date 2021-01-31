flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Dreiling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Dreiling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC793,350

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1830
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2049 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1830 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1830 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1830 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
SellerMöller
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

