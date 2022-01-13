Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC206,581
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1829
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4296 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections