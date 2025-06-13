Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC684,427
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1828
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
