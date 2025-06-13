Dreiling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)