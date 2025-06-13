flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Dreiling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Dreiling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC684,427

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1828 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

