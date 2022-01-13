flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1822 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Dreiling 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Dreiling 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,020,832

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1822
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 440. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1822 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

