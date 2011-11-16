Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1821 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC515,616
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1821
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70570 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.
