flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1821 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Dreiling 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Dreiling 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC515,616

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1821
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 70570 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1821 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1821 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1821All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins DreilingNumismatic auctions