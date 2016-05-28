Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1820 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC844,768
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1820
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
