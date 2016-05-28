Dreiling 1820 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)