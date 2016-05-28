flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1820 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Dreiling 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Dreiling 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC844,768

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1820
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1820 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1820All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins DreilingNumismatic auctions