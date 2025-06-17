flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Dreiling 1819 "Type 1810-1819" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter13 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC251,264

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1819
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

