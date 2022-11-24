Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Dreiling 1818 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter13 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC76,672
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1818
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Dreiling 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections