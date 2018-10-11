Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,636
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1833
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
