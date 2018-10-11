flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,636

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1833
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1833 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

