Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1832 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC121,229
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1832
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
