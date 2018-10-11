flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1832 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC121,229

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1832
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1832 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1832 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1832 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

