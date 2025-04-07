flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC75,714

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Via - April 7, 2025
SellerVia
DateApril 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Via - September 30, 2024
SellerVia
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMarch 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
SellerMöller
DateJune 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1831 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

