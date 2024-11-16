flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,792,561

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1830
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

