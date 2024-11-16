Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,792,561
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1830
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections