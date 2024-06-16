Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC199,560
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1829
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
