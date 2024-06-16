flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC199,560

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1829
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - September 30, 2002
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price


Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1829 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

