Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0491 oz) 1,5285 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC69,884

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4183 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1828 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
